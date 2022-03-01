Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,523. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

