Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $279.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Griffin Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.