Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $286.00 at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

