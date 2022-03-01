Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $98,897.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

