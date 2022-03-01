AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

