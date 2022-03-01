Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

