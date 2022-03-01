Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.63 on Friday. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $630,189. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avista by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.