Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

