Axe Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,201.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $47,409.64 and $45,201.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00276602 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.