B. Riley Lowers XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $100.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,410 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

