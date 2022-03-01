B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

