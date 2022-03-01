BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Increased to GBX 710 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.50.

BAESY opened at $38.81 on Monday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

