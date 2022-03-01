Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 75.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 68.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 134,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.