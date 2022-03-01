Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $113,916,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

