Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 153,063 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,063 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $5,791,099. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.