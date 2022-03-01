Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $14.22 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ResMed by 901.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.75 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.