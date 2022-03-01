Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.69 Million Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

