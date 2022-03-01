Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.