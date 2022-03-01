Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.36% of Banc of California worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

