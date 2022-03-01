Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.
BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
