BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

