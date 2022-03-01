Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

