Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

