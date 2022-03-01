Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SAN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
