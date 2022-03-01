Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BAND opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $161.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

