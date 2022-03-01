Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BAND opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $161.53.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.
Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.