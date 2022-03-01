Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.15% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $181,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

