Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.75 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Snap-on worth $171,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $210.18 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

