Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $175.10 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Baker Hughes worth $175,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

