Barclays Raises Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 356

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 363 ($4.87).

LON BAB opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.49) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

