Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP James C. Pelletier Sells 1,619 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

