Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBSI stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms have commented on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

