Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$33.50 at Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research to C$33.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.96.

TSE ABX traded up C$1.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,098. The firm has a market cap of C$52.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.49. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

