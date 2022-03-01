Barrington Research Increases Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $35.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Shares of TVTY opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
