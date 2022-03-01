Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.40 ($91.46).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of €65.51 and a 200-day moving average of €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.