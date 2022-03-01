Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given New €76.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

