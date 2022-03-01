Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) CAO Sells $213,750.00 in Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

