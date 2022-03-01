Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

