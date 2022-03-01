Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.71% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $49,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

