Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

