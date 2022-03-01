Beacon Financial Group Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.67. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,300. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.75 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.