Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.21% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

