Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $163.67. 3,674,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

