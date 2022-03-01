Beacon Financial Group Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

