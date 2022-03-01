Beacon Financial Group Sells 12,776 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

