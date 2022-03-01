Beacon Financial Group Sells 169,394 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,394 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

