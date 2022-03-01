Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

