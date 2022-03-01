Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.