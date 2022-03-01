Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

SKIN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 633.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

