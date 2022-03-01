BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $334.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.17.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.58.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

