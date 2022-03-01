Belt (BELT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

