Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 220

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.02) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.67).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.24) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 154 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

