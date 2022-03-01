Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

BLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 1,579,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,283. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 316,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 354,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 468,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

